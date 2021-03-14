Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants Coinbase to List Dogecoin By CoinQuora



Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants Coinbase to List Dogecoin



Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he wants Coinbase to add Dogecoin (DOGE) services on its peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto exchange. When this happens, Coinbase will drive DOGE exposure to institutional investors globally.

Elon said this with respect to a question asked on Twitter. In relation to the question, the Twitter community asked Elon if Coinbase will add Dogecoin to its platform.

When Musk saw the question, he responded “Yes”.

Yes! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2021

In addition to Elon’s recent tweets and hype on Dogecoin, it seems that he actually keeps an eye on the crypto asset.

Also, Dogecoin adoption is soaring thanks to Musk’s many supportive tweets. Recently, Elon took to Twitter, where he wrote “Literally…..On the moon.” He also changed his Twitter bio to “Doge all day, Doge all night.” which caused massive hype recently.

Literally pic.twitter.com/XBAUqiVsPH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2021

Additionally, basketball team Dallas Mavericks has disclosed that they are now accepting DOGE payments.

This means that individuals can go cashless and pay for tickets and merchandise using Dogecoin. Aside from Dallas Mavericks, leading sports brand Wooter Apparel and medical supplier CovCare have also added Dogecoin as their means of payment.

Dogecoin price is $0.062332 with a 24h trading volume of $2,707 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

