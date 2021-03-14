Taylor Swift Delivers Enchanting Performance, DaBaby and Dua Lipa Are ‘Levitating’





The ‘Cardigan’ songstress delivers a medley of her album ‘Folklore’, while the ‘Suge’ rapper joins Lipa to belt out her ‘Future Nostalgia’ track after singing his own hit ‘Rockstar’.

Some of today’s hottest music stars were in the house to support the biggest night in the industry. Performing under strict COVID-19 protocols, the likes of Taylor Swift, DaBaby, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles made sure the 63rd annual Grammy Awards was not less lively than the previous years with their performances.

Bringing her “Folklore” to the Grammy stage, Swift looked enchanting in a metallic dress as she lie down on a grassy ground. She kicked off her performance by singing “Cardigan” on a dreamy set, which matched the theme of the music video with a forest.

The pop star then moved into a cabin where she belted out “August” while strumming her guitar. She was joined by Jake Antonoff and Aaron Dessner and they ended the medley with “Willow”, the first track off her latest album “Evermore”.





DaBaby, meanwhile, glammed up for his performance of “Rockstar”, wearing an all-white number while accessorizing with bedazzled gloves and some diamond chains. He was joined by his collaborator Roddy Ricch.





DaBaby later teamed up with Dua Lipa for a performance of “Levitating”. Seemingly recording their parts separately, the duo sang with different, but similar scenic backgrounds. Lipa started singing the song solo, before the rapper took over the stage where he was surrounded by a number of pink-clad dancers.





Lipa later sang “Future Nostalgia” lead single “Don’t Start Now”, which was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She took off her pink robe and revealed her sequined bra top and bottom, which allowed her to dance freely with some backing dancers.





Kicking off the Grammys that night was Harry Styles, who looked every inch a rock star in black leather pants and matching jacket, which was unbuttoned, without a shirt underneath. He sang his hit “Watermelon Sugar”, which also earned him his first Grammy for Pop Solo Performance.





The 2021 Grammys is currently underway with Trevor Noah as the host. Televised from the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show also brings out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Bad Bunny among others as the performers.