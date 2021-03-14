Studies show we spend more than 10% of our working lives on Excel

Improve your Excel knowledge to boost productivity and insight Photo by Kindel Media / Pexels

Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page. In today’s digital world, making sense of data is of the utmost importance. For the past 30 years, Microsoft Excel has been the chosen product utilized by companies to calculate, sort, and analyze data. In fact, over 750 million people use Excel every day to create reports and organize information. As a go-to platform, employees and employers are spending more than 10 per cent of their working lives spreadsheeting. It’s so integral to our daily routine, it’s become a verb. And for those of you in development or finance, that number jumps considerably to 30 per cent. Excel is not just any old software, it is an essential platform that enables businesses to understand data to maximize results. With over 500 functions, Excel can be a veritable black hole, but with a little mastery, your time spreadsheeting can be decreased and your productivity increased. Perfecting some of the truly useful features and functions is a great start to creating impactful visual analytics, GANTT charts, or financial statements.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Copy/Paste Perfection OK, so it might sound strange to think of “mastering” a concept as relatively simple as copy-and-paste, but knowing the keyboard shortcuts can save you considerable time and energy. This function is one of the most useful when transferring data from one place to another, but it can be frustrating when you want to copy a value only to find it’s the formula you’ve pasted. So, forget the menu bar and look to your keyboard: Use Ctrl+Alt+V to display the paste special pop up, and Alt+E+S+V is your simple solution to pasting values only. And there are a lot more keyboard shortcuts to be explored, with many varying based on your version of Excel the OS your computer runs.

Article content Flash Fill Fix Flash Fill automatically fills your data when it senses a pattern. For example, Flash Fill can be used to separate first and last names from a single column or combine columns. It truly is a massive time saver. Simply go to the Data menu and choose Flash Fill to run it manually or use the keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+E. Even these basic skills just shaved off valuable minutes off your spreadsheeting tasks. If you need to take back some of your precious time (and who doesn’t), consider real Excel mastery in the form of some well-reviewed online training. The six-course training offers 33 hours of content on formulas and functions, charts and graphs, data modelling and business intelligence, pivot tables and pivot charts, and much more. With a 4.5-star rating and over 100K students enrolled, you can count on this online program to help you master Excel and improve productivity. The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle retails over $1k and is on sale for $43.99, a discount of 96 per cent. Prices subject to change. Advanced skills in Excel can help you climb the career ladder Mastering Microsoft Excel can make you a valuable employee in 2021 This project management certification will help you take home over $100K a year

Share this article in your social network

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.