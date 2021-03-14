Stephen Strasburg day-to-day with calf injury

The 32-year-old threw 45 pitches before exiting the game. It was his second start of spring training after pitching 1.2 innings on Tuesday against the Astros.

Strasburg is returning from a nerve issue in his right hand that resulted in season-ending surgery in 2020. Last month, the 2019 World Series MVP said numbness in his entire hand led to his decision to undergo surgery.

Strasburg pitched just five innings during the pandemic-shortened season, striking out two batters. He’ll join a 2021 rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester and Austin Voth.