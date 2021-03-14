state news agency By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Sabah is sworn-in as new Emir of Kuwait
DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Sunday to Europe for a private visi, after a sucessful medical exam in the United States, state news agency KUNA reported without specifying his destination.
Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed. He traveled to the United States on March 4, as his government is tackling a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
