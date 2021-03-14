So Many Indie Black Artists Get Nominated This Year

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker urges fans to push aside the Grammy drama and celebrate lesser-known black artists who get nominated at this year’s biggest night in music.

Cardi B is shining a spotlight on some of the lesser-known 2020 Grammy nominees by publicly congratulating them on social media.

The hip-hop star has taken to Twitter to hail a number of fellow black musicians who received nods ahead of Sunday’s (14Mar21) ceremony, amid The Weeknd‘s criticism of the awards show following his controversial snub.

“How I feel bout the Grammies,” Cardi tweeted. “Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally (sic)!”

She then shared a lengthy statement expressing her sentiments in full, writing, “I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations. Maybe by next year they will get it right.”

“However let’s not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent Black artists this year that don’t get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other award shows like Chika, D Smoke, Royce 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Mykal Kilgor, Ledisi, Jean & Marcus Baylor, Luke James, Gregory Porter, Giveon, Ant Clemons, Robert Grasper, Free Nationals & Thundercat and so much more (sic).”

“It’s frustrating sometimes to work and work on your craft and you feel overlooked because you might not look like others, are not mixxy (sociable) so you not always around other artists, you rap or sing about different material, you stay out of drama and the media or yet still not as popular,” she continued.

“However you’re talented (as) f**k and one day you wake up and you find out you’re nominated and got a notice from one of the biggest award shows purely cause of your TALENT!”

Cardi concluded her statement by reminding fans to give props to those worthy of the recognition, adding, “Soo besides all the bulls**t let’s not forget to congratulate these artists. This is their moment too and they been working their a** off with no exposure and let’s not overshadow it with feelings cause your favorite might not be on the list (sic).”

Cardi hasn’t been nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards, but the “WAP” hitmaker is set to perform during the ceremony.

The rap star faced some push back from followers accusing her of siding with Recording Academy officials in their dispute with The Weeknd, who slammed the organisation as “corrupt,” but she fought back to defend her position.

“I’m highlighting these underrated artist that got nominated and no one blinked a eye to congratulate them cause everybody throwing tantrums over artist that submit their music to a award show that they claim they hate,” she vented. “AGAIN CONGRATS TO YALL (sic)!”