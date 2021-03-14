Signed Ruth, Gehrig photo expected to fetch $500K at auction

The family of a member of the 1927 New York Yankees team is selling an authentic, signed team photo and it’s expected to fetch at least $500,000, according to TMZ Sports.

Don Miller, one of the pitchers from the 1927 team, got everyone on the roster to sign the photo, including Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, and it stayed within the Miller family for decades.

The 1927 Yankees went 110-44 during the regular season, won the American League Pennant and defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 to win their second World Series title.

The photo is hitting the auction block during a historic period of time for sports memorabilia. A rare Ruth baseball card from 1933 recently sold for $761,000.

In terms of current athletes, a Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic card sold for a record $4.6 million, and a Tom Brady rookie card is expected to sell for more than $2 million.