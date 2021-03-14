Serena Williams Offers Kind Words For Her Friend Meghan Markle After Heartbreaking Interview

Being in the public eye and receiving unfair criticism and racist commentary is something that even champion Serena Williams is no stranger to. After the groundbreaking interview Maghan Markle and Prince Harry did with Oprah, Serena took to social media to offer some kind words to her friend.

Meghan could be often seen cheering in the stands supporting Williams at her biggest games. Serena attended the Suits actresses wedding to Harry.

Although she doesn’t spill many details about the soon-to-be mother of two in interviews, it’s clear to see that they are close and share a lot in common.

After the bombshell sit-down aired and started trending on social media, Serena took to Instagram.

‘Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to truly be noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced. I know firsthand the sexism and racism the institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all often too lethal.’

She then went on to say: ‘I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things, there is no law.’

Meghan and Harry bravely revealed just how unjust Meghan and even her unborn baby were treated. From racially insensitive questions about Archie’s skin tone to the revelation that his own father stopped taking his calls — the world got a harsh look at an institution that tries to keep their ways a secret.