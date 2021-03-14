Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.80% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.80%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.80% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 15.40 points to trade at 169.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Food Products Co. (SE:) added 9.96% or 15.40 points to end at 170.00 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was up 9.95% or 4.05 points to 44.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:), which fell 4.13% or 1.25 points to trade at 29.05 at the close. Saudi Public Transport Co. (SE:) declined 3.14% or 0.90 points to end at 27.75 and Al Andalus Property Co SJSC (SE:) was down 2.07% or 0.48 points to 22.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 144 to 51 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 10.00% or 15.40 to 169.40. Shares in Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.95% or 4.05 to 44.75.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.68% or 0.45 to $65.57 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.65% or 0.45 to hit $69.18 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 3.00 to trade at $1725.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.22% to 4.4844, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was unchanged 0.00% at 91.677.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR