Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.80% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.80%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.80% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 15.40 points to trade at 169.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Food Products Co. (SE:) added 9.96% or 15.40 points to end at 170.00 and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) was up 9.95% or 4.05 points to 44.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:), which fell 4.13% or 1.25 points to trade at 29.05 at the close. Saudi Public Transport Co. (SE:) declined 3.14% or 0.90 points to end at 27.75 and Al Andalus Property Co SJSC (SE:) was down 2.07% or 0.48 points to 22.70.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 144 to 51 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 10.00% or 15.40 to 169.40. Shares in Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.95% or 4.05 to 44.75.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.68% or 0.45 to $65.57 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.65% or 0.45 to hit $69.18 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 3.00 to trade at $1725.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.22% to 4.4844, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was unchanged 0.00% at 91.677.