Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to purchase Miami Heat arena naming rights By Cointelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to purchase Miami Heat arena naming rights
According to a report yesterday from the Miami Herald, cryptocurrency exchange FTX is preparing to finalize a deal to sponsor the home of National Basketball Association team the Miami Heat — a move that will grant the exchange exclusive naming rights for the 19,600 arena.
“Miami-Dade County is getting closer to signing a cryptocurrency company to replace American Airlines (NASDAQ:) as the naming-rights sponsor of the Miami Heat’s downtown arena, according to several sources — a deal that would deliver the NBA its first venue tied to bitcoin and other electronic currencies,” reads the report.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.