Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to purchase Miami Heat arena naming rights By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to purchase Miami Heat arena naming rights

According to a report yesterday from the Miami Herald, cryptocurrency exchange FTX is preparing to finalize a deal to sponsor the home of National Basketball Association team the Miami Heat — a move that will grant the exchange exclusive naming rights for the 19,600 arena.

“Miami-Dade County is getting closer to signing a cryptocurrency company to replace American Airlines (NASDAQ:) as the naming-rights sponsor of the Miami Heat’s downtown arena, according to several sources — a deal that would deliver the NBA its first venue tied to bitcoin and other electronic currencies,” reads the report.