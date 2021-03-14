Ron Rivera says Dwayne Haskins’ work ethic led to release

After a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Haskins was benched and eventually lost his captaincy after violating the NFL’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He became Washington’s last option behind Kyle Allen, Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke.

Washington thought it had its franchise quarterback after selecting Haskins with the 15th overall pick in 2019. Instead, the Football Team is back to the drawing board and is planning to explore all options at QB this offseason after also releasing Smith.

As for Haskins, he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January. He won’t start for the franchise in 2021, but he’ll have the opportunity to learn from Ben Roethlisberger. If he matures and takes the game more seriously, maybe he’ll end up being Pittsburgh’s next QB when Roethlisberger retires. We’ll just have to wait and see.