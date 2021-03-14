Rising cases worry Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Papua New Guinea’s surging COVID-19 cases present “a real risk” to Australia and require an urgent response, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned.

The Queensland Government confirmed today two of its six new coronavirus cases that were all in hotel quarantine stemmed from PNG.

Ms Palaszczuk said she will be holding talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office about the unfolding situation, and the potential for the Federal Government to step up its assistance to the pandemic-stricken nation.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she is concerned about the situation in PNG and it is a ‘real risk’ to Australia. (Nine)

Australia along with the US, Japan and India has given millions of dollars to support health efforts in PNG and other Pacific countries.

“I think, it’s a serious situation up there, so I think we need to look at what is our coordinated response,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I think there is an issue for the Federal Government, I understand that they are providing some assistance into Papua New Guinea, but maybe we need to look at a vaccine rollout program there as well.”

“It is right on our doorstep and it is a real risk, and as you know that is why we are getting our Indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

As of yesterday, there had been 1,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths in PNG, according to the World Health Organisation.

Reported testing rates in PNG remain disturbingly low. Only 55,000 tests have been recorded from an estimated population of nine million people.

A file photo of Port Moresby general hospital in PNG. The country’s frontline health services are straining under the impact of the pandemic. (Nine)

Health experts said such low testing numbers make it hard to establish the full extent of the virus.

And there is concern PNG hospitals and frontline health services are unable to cope with the estimated thousands of cases centred around the capital of Port Moresby.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has confirmed that two of the six new coronavirus cases detected in quarantine originated in PNG.

She said the two positive cases arrived in Queensland on charter flights from the country.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said she is seeking a review about the future of charter flights from PNG to Queensland. (Nine)

Ms D’Ath said she is in talks with the Federal Government about the future of the flights.