Reported volume of top South Korean crypto exchanges surpasses that of the country’s stock market By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Reported volume of top South Korean crypto exchanges surpasses that of the country’s stock market

The volume of transactions in the South Korean digital currency market briefly exceeded the daily average transaction amount of the country’s stock market on Sunday.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the combined 24-hour volume of major South Korea-based crypto exchanges UPbit, Bithumb, Coinone, and Korbit was more than $14.6 billion on Sunday. On Friday, the same metric was roughly $14.5 billion on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, or , and $10 billion on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, or KOSDAQ.