Report: Patriots trade Marcus Cannon to Texans

The move comes days after the Patriots acquired offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cannon has spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls. He’ll now be tasked with helping protect Deshaun Watson in Houston, provided the disgruntled quarterback isn’t traded.

The Texans have been looking to upgrade their offensive line to try to get Watson to be more willing to play for the franchise in 2021. Cannon is a start, but the move alone isn’t going to do much on the Watson front.

Cannon, a cancer survivor, opted out of the 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s expected to return next season.