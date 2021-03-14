Report: Kansas, Virginia, Duke eligible to play in tourney

Kansas, Virginia and Duke, the three teams knocked out of their respective conference tournaments due to COVID-19 protocols, are eligible to play in the NCAA Tournament if selected, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

The NCAA set a Saturday deadline for schools to remove their name from consideration for this year’s tournament, and no team has reportedly said it wouldn’t meet medical requirements. To be eligible to play in the national tournament, teams must return seven consecutive days of negative COVID-19 tests before arriving at the NCAA’s bubble in Indianapolis.

Duke withdrew from the ACC Tournament on Thursday after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Virginia also pulled out of the tournament on Friday for the same reason. Kansas also withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

The NCAA’s tournament selection committee will announce the March Madness bracket on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.