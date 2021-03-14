Report: Bears haven’t ruled out Trubisky return in ’21

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Chicago Bears plan to allow Mitchell Trubisky to leave in free agency. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Bears haven’t made a decision on Trubisky’s future with the franchise just yet.

The Bears have not ruled out Trubisky returning in 2021, and the quarterback has not been informed that the Bears won’t attempt to bring him back, Florio says.

It’s not necessarily surprising that the Bears aren’t 100% committed to Trubisky, especially after declining his fifth-year option before the 2020 season began. However, some NFL executives believe the Bears will consider re-signing the 2017 second overall pick after he led the franchise to three wins in its last four games.

If the Bears don’t re-sign Trubisky, or he signs elsewhere, they’ll have to rely on Nick Foles, who is under contract through the 2022 season. The team could also draft a quarterback or look at options in free agency.

Chicago has been heavily linked to Russell Wilson this offseason and is reportedly trying to make an offer “that is so good Seattle can’t say no.” The Bears have also been linked to disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the organization has no plans of trading him.