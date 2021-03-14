rally could be Australia’s ‘biggest uprising’ of women

Tens of thousands of people have flooded city streets across Australia to take a stand against gendered violence in the Women’s March 4 Justice rally .

The protests, planned for 12pm today, could be the “biggest uprising of women that Australia’s seen” as thousands demand government reform.

State organisers are calling for swift action to stamp out sexual assault and violence, in the wake of recent allegations towards the treatment of women.

Mass groups have gathered to protest, with streams of people flooding Sydney’s CBD. (Nine)

Janine Hendry, Aoibhinn Crimmins, Katchmirr Russell, Madeleine Chia, Avan Daruwalla, Helen Dalley-Fisher, Frances Crimmins and Kate Walton prepare for the Women’s March 4 Justice at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: Alex Ellinghausen (Alex Ellinghausen/Sydney Morning Herald)

Town Hall Square in Sydney is filled with thousands of people, with crowds spilling out to George Street and beyond. (Nine)

Aerial vision captured by 9News shows masses of people gathering in CBD locations around the country in protest.

Sydney march organiser Jaime Evans, 33, told 9news.com.au they decided to take action into their own hands after politicians had failed to put change in motion.

“We’re marching to say this problem is happening now, it’s happening far too often, and we need to do something about it,” she said.

Children and babies are among the attendees marching in the rally. (Nine)

Rally organisers say the response from government leaders has not been good enough. (Nine)

“Our politicians response, our Prime Minister’s response hasn’t been good enough.

“If our leaders take away anything from today, it’s that they need to listen, and they need to act.”

The Women’s March 4 Justice movement, which has more than 40 rallies registered across the country, is calling for change in Federal Parliament, demanding all politicians address and “put an end to the issues of sexism, misogyny, dangerous workplace cultures and lack of equality in politics and the community at large”.

The demands include police investigations into all sexual assault allegations by members of Parliament, a federal ICAC investigation and an independent review by the High Court of Australia into gendered violence within Australia’s parliaments.

Ms Evans said women should be able to feel safe to move around in society without the fear of assault.

“Women should not and do not accept that the things we have to do to protect ourselves are a cost of living,” she said.

Women’s March 4 Justice in Sydney (Supplied/Bianca Farmakis)

Tens of thousands of people are set to protest around the country. (Instagram)

“Our freedom should not be included in that cost.

“The people that will be out there today are sending a message to the people who are survivors of violence and assault that we believe you and you deserve better than this and far better than the way you’ve been treated.

Tens of thousands set to protest in Women’s March 4 Justice rally

“So many women are having these horrific things happen in spaces where they should be safe.”

Lyndal Gowland, 62, of Gowland family lawyers, said she was particularly concerned over the large number of women and children dying from domestic violence.

“Women have been marginalised by the system,” she told 9news.com.au.