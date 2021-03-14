Prince William’s Kids Pen Mother’s Day Notes for Princess Diana, Harry Has Flowers Laid on Her Grave

WENN/Dutch Press Photo/Avalon

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis pay tribute to their late grandmother with sweet letters while Prince Harry arranges flowers to be laid on her grave to mark Mother’s Day.

AceShowbiz –

Prince William‘s children have paid tribute to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, with handwritten notes to mark Mother’s Day in Britain.

Officials behind the Kensington Royal Instagram account shared images of the messages created by seven-year-old Prince George and five-year-old Princess Charlotte on Sunday (14Mar21), when they both sent their love to the late Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car crash in Paris, France in 1997.

Prince George‘s note read, “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx (sic).”

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte wrote, “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I Love you very much. Papa is missing you. lots of Love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx (sic).”

There was also a card from two-year-old Prince Louis, who had painted on a piece of heart-shaped paper and written his name on the side.

In the caption for the sweet snaps, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wrote, “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.”

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.”

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.”

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

William and Catherine’s three children also helped to make a cake for the special occasion, with pictures of the tasty treat posted to social media alongside a snap of Catherine as a young child with her own mother.

That caption read, “Celebrating two other special mothers today. (Cake) made by George, Charlotte and Louis.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest William’s brother, Prince Harry, arranged for flowers to be laid at Princess Diana’s grave at her family estate in Althorp, England in honour of the U.K. holiday.

Harry has been living in California since last year (20), after he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior members of the royal family. The couple shares son Archie, 22 months, and the Duchess is currently pregnant with a daughter, who is due this summer.