Porsha Williams Drops An Emotional Message About Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams dropped an emotional message about Breonna Taylor on her social media account. Check it out below.

Someone said: ‘To honor #BreonnaTaylor we also need to say the name of #JoshuaJaynes, because he’s the detective that lied to get the warrant that led to Breonna’s death; without his lie the other officers wouldn’t have been there & Breonna would be alive. #ArrestJoshuaJaynes,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Continue to say her name! #BreonnaTaylor 🙏🏾’

RELATED:Porsha Williams Addresses Race And Equality On Bravo TV

One follower said: ‘You can’t be for some black lives like them or not. The work is too important for anyone to dampen it by galling negative about anyone that is black. You should just stop talking. Your voice and actions on tv don’t add up. It could affect the work.’

RELATED:Porsha Williams Flaunts Hourglass Figure In An Outfit From Her Own Clothing Line – She Sparks A Debate About Her Snapback

Somoene else said: ‘So very sad, thanks for coming to our town and being so supportive, God bless you beautiful and hopefully one-day justice will prevail for our lovely Breonna Taylor💕🙏.’

A follower said: ‘I know that’s right. RIP Breonna Taylor. The justice will being coming soon,’ and one commenter said: ‘I have a poster of Breonna next to my bed, so every morning I wake up and remember why I stand with BLM and remember my privilege.’

In other news, Porsha Williams is back with a new season of her podcast – Check out the second season and the message that she dropped on her social media account.

‘#Swipe 🎉🎉We’re back with an all-new season of laughs, love, and candid conversations that the only family can have. New episodes of Porsha4Real start Wednesday, March 17th! ‘

Check out a previous article in order to see the complete message that she shared on her social media account.

Advertisement

Porsha Williams has fan emotional with a video featuring her ex, Dennis McKinley, and their baby girl, PJ. Check out the post that she shared on PJ’s social media account.