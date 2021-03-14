Playboi Carti Break Silence on Gay Rumors

Facebook

The ‘Whole Lotta Red’ rapper discusses the reports surrounding his sexuality in a new magazine interview, refusing to let the rumors prevent him from staying true to himself.

Playboi Carti has responded to the internet chatters surrounding his sexuality. The rapper has been plagued with gay rumors due to his eccentric style. The “Whole Lotta Red” rhymer finally has had enough and decided to break his silence in a new magazine interview.

“If the world’s going right. I’m gonna go left. If your cross is straight, then I’m gonna put my shit upside down. If you hate cigarettes, then I’m gonna smoke as many as I can,” explained the 24-year-old hip-hop star told Highsnobiety in his cover story.

He went on to mention the gay rumors, saying he wouldn’t be deterred from staying to true to himself. “I’m anti-everything. I’m not going out my way to have people like, ‘Oh, what the f**k’s Carti on? Is he gay, or is he trolling?’ No, bro – I don’t give a f**k. I’m being myself,” he said.

In fact, he wished he had showed his true self early on in his career. “I hate that I waited so long to be myself. I wish I came in like this,” he opened up. “But if you look at my career you see little signs of that shit. Even if I wasn’t wearing all black and all that shit, I always had a glimpse of this. ‘Oh yeah, bro out here, he on some whole other s**t’ – it’s always been me. From the moment I came into this game. You know what I’m saying?”

Playboi Carti previously dated Iggy Azalea. After she gave birth to his son Onyx last year, their relationship became sour and eventually led to a breakup.

She later aired their dirty laundry after Carti chose to party instead of spending holiday with his son. She accused him of cheating while she was pregnant and called him a deadbeat father.