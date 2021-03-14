Olympics: Japan to limit size of foreign delegations at Games

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo

(Reuters) – Japan is considering limiting the number of people who will be allowed to accompany foreign ministers and leaders for the delayed Tokyo Olympics due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/03/3a9ef5533c8b-japan-asks-for-small-vip-delegations-to-olympics-amid-pandemic.html reported on Sunday.

Kyodo said the Japanese government will restrict the accompanying staff to 11 people per head of state, while cabinet-level delegations will be limited to five people, the report said.

The Tokyo Games, postponed last year due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, were rescheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 this year.

Kyodo said VIP guests will be asked to undergo COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of travelling to Japan and will be re-tested on arrival.

Earlier, the Sankei newspaper reported that Japan is also considering limiting spectators to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of the virus.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases in Japan is relatively low compared to other countries such as the U.S., some areas including Tokyo are still under a state of emergency, with the country experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR