Oil Surges Above $66 With China’s Powerful Recovery Aiding Bulls

(Bloomberg) — Oil opened the week in robust form after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic just as the OPEC+ alliance presses on with output curbs to drain global inventories.

West Texas Intermediate in New York gained 1%, while Brent also climbed. Figures from China for the first two months of the year showed a surge in industrial output and retail sales, underscoring the strength of its V-shaped recovery and reinforcing expectations for increased energy demand.

Crude has rallied strongly in the opening months of 2021, supported by the vaccine-aided recovery from the pandemic and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to keep a tight rein on supplies. That combination — plus an uptick in attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure by Houthi rebels — helped London’s Brent crude to top $71 a barrel last week.

“Once again, a much-improved demand picture along with supply cuts, particularly from OPEC+, have us drifting higher,” said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific. Lots of data this week, including China’s, may yield primary evidence of the recovery, according to McCarthy. “I expect, if anything, we are going to see higher levels.”