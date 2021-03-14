Oil Climbs Toward $66 as Week Opens With Recovery in Focus

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil ticked higher toward $66 a barrel as traders assessed prospects for further recovery from the pandemic and outlook for demand.

West Texas Intermediate in New York rose as much as 0.5% in early Asian trade after dipping on Friday to cap a narrow weekly loss. The weekly U.S. Covid-19 death toll fell to a four-month low and new infections dropped.

Crude has rallied strongly in the opening months of 2021, supported by the vaccine-aided recovery from the pandemic and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to keep a tight rein on supplies. That combination — plus attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure by Houthi rebels — helped London’s Brent crude to top $71 a barrel last week.

Data from China later Monday will confirm roaring growth in activity in the first two months of 2021, although the figures will be skewed by comparisons from a year ago when the nation was the first in the world to go into lockdown. The figures from Asia’s top economy will include industrial output and retail sales.

The firmer tone in energy markets on Monday came despite a climb in the dollar. The U.S. currency has advanced, in part as Treasury 10-year yields topped 1.6% with the roll-out of vaccines and passage of a U.S. fiscal package.

