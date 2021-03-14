No further new cases recorded after NSW quarantine worker tests positive to COVID-19

“We are relieved to say this morning that there are not any further cases of community transmission,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“There were more than 8000 people tested, notwithstanding it was over the weekend.

“We are pleased about those numbers and encourage anybody with the mildest of symptoms to come forward.”

The 47-year-old man works in security at two quarantine hotels, the Sofitel Hotel in Wentworth and the Mantra Hotel in Haymarket and worked while infectious.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the security guard most likely caught the virus from the Sofitel in Sydney where he worked.

He is the one locally acquired case recorded in today’s coronavirus figures.

Pancakes on the Rocks in Bexley now considered a high risk venue after a positive case visited the cafe on Saturday. (Google Maps)

NSW Health is currently reviewing CCTV footage of the man’s shift to establish a source point.

Other overseas travellers quarantining on floor 11 of the Sofitel will now have their quarantine extended until March 23 while contact tracers establish the exact source of the infection.

State health authorities have also issued a series of health alerts for possible exposure sites around Sydney including a pancake house in Bexley now considered a high risk venue.

Anyone who attended the Pancakes On The Rocks at Beverly Hills on March 13 between 10.45 am to 12pm now considered a close contact and has been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days regardless of a negative test result.

9News understands the positive case has been removed from the Sofitel Wentworth hotel.