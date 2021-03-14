Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming this week – 15-21 March

March is easily the busiest month of 2021 so far for Netflix.

This week, the streaming service will continue to unveil numerous film and TV shows you might want to add to your watchlist.

Find a rundown of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this week (15-21 March) below.

‘Sky Rojo’ is the new show from the creators of ‘Money Heist’ (Netflix)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season three

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

B: The Beginning season two

Gurinder Chadha’s Bruce Springsteen musical ‘Blinded by the Light’ (Sundance Institute/Nick Wall)

The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter

Bakugan: Armored Alliance