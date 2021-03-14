Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming this week – 15-21 March

March is easily the busiest month of 2021 so far for Netflix.
This week, the streaming service will continue to unveil numerous film and TV shows you might want to add to your watchlist.
Find a rundown of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this week (15-21 March) below.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season three
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
B: The Beginning season two
The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
Find the full list of everything coming to Netflix in March here.