NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s race without qualifying

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
10

The starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway was set by applying the statistical formula NASCAR is using for the majority of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ starting positions for the Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) were based on four factors:

  • Driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent)
  • Team owner points ranking (35 percent)
  • Fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent)

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race on the 1-mile track at Phoenix and how it was set without qualifying.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Brad Keselowski will line up on the pole after his performance last weekend at Las Vegas. He finished second in the Pennzoil 400 to Kyle Larson and won Stage 1 of the race. Keselowski is second in the Cup Series point standings, but he’s just two points ahead of Larson, who is in third place.

Larson will line up to Keslowski’s outside on the front row Sunday. (UPDATE: Larson will have to drop to the rear for pace laps because his car failed two prerace tech inspections Saturday. William Byron and Cody Ware will also have to go to the rear because their cars failed two inspections.)

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will start third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Hamlin leads the point standings thanks to three top-fives, three stage wins and 150 laps led, all series highs, in the first four races.    

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Phoenix was determined through a mathematical formula NASCAR adopted late in the 2020 season. The same procedure for setting lineups without qualifying is being used for the majority of races in 2021.

The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500:

Start pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
2Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
3Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
4Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
5Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
6Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
7Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
8Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
9Joey Logano22Team Penske
10William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
12Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
13Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
14Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
15Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
16Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
17Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
18Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
19Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
20Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
21Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
22Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
23Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
24Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
25Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
26Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
27Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team
28Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
29Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
30BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
31Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing
32Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
33Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
34JJ Yeley53Rick Ware Racing
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
37Timmy Hill66MBM Motorsports
38James Davison15Rick Ware Racing

