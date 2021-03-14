NASCAR at Phoenix live race updates, results, highlights from the Instacart 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday afternoon with the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole and look to secure his first win of the year. Kyle Larson, who won the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas last week, was set to begin the race on the front row but must drop to the rear because his car failed two prerace inspections Saturday. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will all start right behind Keselowski.

Heading into the Phoenix race, Hamlin leads all drivers in the points standings. He has three top-five finishes so far this season, but he is still searching for his first win.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from NASCAR’s race at Phoenix on Sunday. Follow below for complete results from the Instacart 500.

NASCAR at Phoenix live updates, highlights from Instacart 500

(All times Eastern)

3:50 p.m. — And we’re off. Denny Hamlin wastes no time in taking the lead from Brad Keselowski.

3:40 p.m. — Engines have been fired. The start of the Instacart 500 is coming soon.

3:20 p.m. — NASCAR, The Players Championship, Selection Sunday… yep, we’re going to need multiple screens.

2:55 p.m. — Chase Elliott and Quin Houff are heading to the rear of the field.

2:45 p.m. — Kevin Harvick certainly enjoys driving at Phoenix Raceway. Where will he finish Sunday?

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500, is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m. ET.

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500: