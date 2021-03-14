NASCAR at Phoenix live race updates, results, highlights from the Instacart 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season continues Sunday afternoon with the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole and look to secure his first win of the year. Kyle Larson, who won the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas last week, was set to begin the race on the front row but must drop to the rear because his car failed two prerace inspections Saturday. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will all start right behind Keselowski.

Heading into the Phoenix race, Hamlin leads all drivers in the points standings. He has three top-five finishes so far this season, but he is still searching for his first win.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from NASCAR’s race at Phoenix on Sunday. Follow below for complete results from the Instacart 500.

NASCAR at Phoenix live updates, highlights from Instacart 500

(All times Eastern)

3:50 p.m. — And we’re off. Denny Hamlin wastes no time in taking the lead from Brad Keselowski.

3:40 p.m. — Engines have been fired. The start of the Instacart 500 is coming soon.

3:20 p.m. — NASCAR, The Players Championship, Selection Sunday… yep, we’re going to need multiple screens.

2:55 p.m. — Chase Elliott and Quin Houff are heading to the rear of the field.

2:45 p.m. — Kevin Harvick certainly enjoys driving at Phoenix Raceway. Where will he finish Sunday?

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500, is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m. ET.

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500:

Start pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
2Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
3Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
4Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
5Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
6Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
7Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
8Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
9Joey Logano22Team Penske
10William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
12Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
13Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
14Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
15Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
16Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
17Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
18Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
19Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
20Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
21Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
22Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
23Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
24Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
25Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
26Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
27Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team
28Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
29Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
30BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
31Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing
32Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
33Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
34JJ Yeley53Rick Ware Racing
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
37Timmy Hill66MBM Motorsports
38James Davison15Rick Ware Racing

