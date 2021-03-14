Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Are Big Winners at 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards

WENN/Facebook

The winners of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend were led by the ‘Stranger Things’ actress, the ‘Dynamite’ group, and the ‘Stuck With U’ duo.

“Wonder Woman 1984” was crowned the top film at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (13Mar21).

Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Ariana Grande were among the multiple winners at the remote ceremony, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson, while Robert Downey Jr. was named Favorite Movie Actor a day after he found himself on the Golden Raspberry Awards list for Worst Actor.

Brown was named Favorite Female TV and Favorite Movie Star, while her show, “Stranger Things“, picked up Favorite Family TV Show, and Bieber and Grande took home the Favorite Male and Female honours and the Favorite Collaboration for their 2020 lockdown hit “Stuck With U”.

Meanwhile, BTS scored a triple for Favorite Music Group, Song, and Global Music Star.

The ceremony’s highlights came at the end of the show when the stars of beloved kids show “iCarly” reunited to present the award for Favorite Movie, before Bieber joined rapper Quavo to perform Intentions, as well as “Hold On” and “Anyone”.

The full list of winners at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is: