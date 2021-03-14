Met Police chief will not resign over vigil scenes

Large crowds swarmed inside Parliament Square in London last night as calls for the Met Police chief to resign grow over the force’s handling of a vigil for Sarah Everard.

The crowd, numbering more than a thousand people, called for the resignation of Met commissioner Cressida Dick and the scrapping of the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill.

On Saturday (local time), Met police officers drew criticism for handcuffing women and removing them from crowds on Clapham Common.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, who went missing over a week ago from south London. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Police take measures as mourners for the life of murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose remains were found this week, take part in a demonstration outside New Scotland Yard in London (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thousands gathered throughout the day on Clapham Common, and the police were accused by some of heavy-handed action.

Dame Dick today declared she was not considering her position and was “determined” to keep leading the Met.

She defended how her officers had policed a “really big crowd”.

“Quite rightly, as far as I can see, my team felt that this is now an unlawful gathering which poses a considerable risk to people’s health,” she said.

“I don’t think anybody who was not in the operation can actually pass a detailed comment on the rightness and wrongness… This is fiendishly difficult policing.

“What has happened makes me more determined, not less, to lead my organisation.”

During Sunday night’s gathering, police kept their distance from Ms Everard supporters.

People gather and turn on their phone torches in Clapham Common, despite the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard being officially cancelled in London. (AP)

A sign saying “SHE WAS JUST WALKING HOME 97%” is seen among the flowers and candles on Clapham Common where floral tributes have been placed for Sarah Everard in London. (AP)

People observed a minute’s silence was in memory of Ms Everard, 33, whose body was found in woodland in Kent.

The names of women killed by their partners, or those who have died in UK prisons, were also read out during the vigil.

The police, crime, sentencing and courts bill was also a focal point, which people chanted their opposition.

A woman holds up a placard at the band stand in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled. (AP)

People gather at the band stand in Clapham Common in memory of Sarah Everard. (AP)

The bill is set to be debated in parliament tomorrow with critics worried it will grant greater powers to limit the right to protest.

Ms Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend’s apartment at about 10.30pm and was found dead a week later.