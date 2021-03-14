Megan Thee Stallion Pledges Donation to Breonna Taylor Charity on Anniversary of Her Death

Instagram

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker pays tribute to the slain victim by making a $100,000 donation to the nonprofit organization founded in her honor following tragic death.

AceShowbiz –

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has remembered tragic police raid victim Breonna Taylor on the first anniversary of her death by pledging $100,000 (£71,500) to a charity founded in her honour.

The 25 year old was in bed when she was shot and killed during a raid on her Louisville, Kentucky home in March, 2020, and on Saturday (13Mar21), the hip-hop hitmaker announced plans to donate the funds, in partnership with Fashion Nova clothing bosses, to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, as she continued to demand justice for the paramedic.

“A year ago today Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends,” read an Instagram post by Megan, who won her first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her “Savage Remix” with Beyonce Knowles on Sunday (14Mar21).

“Breonna’s name continues to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served. Fashion Nova and I are proud to give $100,000 to the @breonnataylorfoundation created by (her mother) @tamikalpalmer to honor the memory of her daughter.”

She continued, “The core mission of the foundation is to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability. The foundation also seeks to help young people to realize their full potential, empowering them to participate in political processes and achieve better health, with mentorship programs for high-school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support.”

Megan, who had previously put Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on blast for declining to bring murder charges against the three officials involved in the raid, was just one of many celebrities who took to social media to keep Taylor’s memory alive and repeat the call for justice.

“Selma” director Ava DuVernay reminded Twitter followers, “Today, Breonna Taylor should be enjoying her Saturday with family and friends. Instead, it’s the anniversary of her murder and her killers – Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly – walk free.”

“The system was built to allow this. Don’t ignore that. Get involved.”

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o also noted, “One year. It’s been one year since #BreonnaTaylor was murdered and she is still without justice.”

“Continue to #SAYHERNAME and call (502)-735-1784 to demand legal action against Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.”

Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Common, and Justin Timberlake were among the other stars urging fans to, “Say her name.”