March Madness 2021: Make the best bracket picks with TeamRankings’ NCAA Tournament Prediction Tool

Spotting sleepers, picking upsets, and making all of your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks doesn’t need to be agonizing and time consuming. Using computer predictions and key matchup stats will give you a big edge in your March Madness bracket pool (at least more than going with whatever team is the higher seed or has the better nickname). You just need the right resources — like this free NCAA Tournament Predictor Tool from TeamRankings.com (which you can use at the bottom of this article).

From algorithmic predictions to statistical matchup comparisons, the TeamRankings NCAA Tournament Predictor Tool helps you make objective picks for any potential 2021 NCAA tournament matchup. From the first round to the Final Four, use it to identify the highest-probability tournament winners and the most likely NCAA upset picks. Directly below is a screenshot of the Predictor Tool (which you can click on to go TeamRankings’ site), and at the bottom of the article you’ll find a mini version that you can start using immediately!

If all that sounds nerdy and complicated, that’s because, well, it is, but someone did all the nerdy and complicated stuff for you. What’s better than that?

To get the maximum edge in your bracket pool, make sure to check out the bracket picks customized for your pool size and scoring system on TeamRankings.

Note: Until the official 2021 NCAA bracket is loaded into this tool on Selection Sunday, the teams and seedings in the Predictor Tool will be based on a sample bracket compiled for demonstration purposes only.

To see all the stats and trends of a specific matchup below, scroll down within the Predictor Tool on the right side. Enjoy!