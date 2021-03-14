Man shot multiple times in Sydney

Pressure is mounting on New South Wales Police after two more public shootings in Sydney overnight.

The attacks, which took place in Earlwood and Roselands, have left two men in hospital and neighbours on edge.

Police, including the riot and dog squads, responded to a home on Barnes Avenue in Earlwood about 11.30pm on Saturday after reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 53-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg.

Police set up a crime scene outside the property of one of the shootings. (Nine)

A group of men had jumped the fence and fired several shots before leaving him for dead.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken in a stable condition to St George Hospital for surgery.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, four wounds to the left leg and also sustained a fractured femur.

Officers search the scene for evidence. (Nine)

A large crime scene was been established in the street, at the home and in a neighbouring park area.

Four hours later and less than 5km away in Roselands there was another shooting.

Police were called to Moorefields Road to find a 32-year-old man had been shot while sitting inside his car, the Holden Captiva hit with several bullets.

The man’s Holden Captiva was hit with several bullets. (Nine)

The man rushed to hospital for surgery.