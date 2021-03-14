Lizzo Swears Presenting Grammy To Megan Thee Stallion

Bradly Lamb
It’s Grammy-official: Megan Thee Stallion is thee Best New Artist!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

However, I couldn’t help but be a lil’ distracted by the award presenter — Grammy-winner, Lizzo


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Things got off to a pretty great start! She sang a snippet of “Cuz I Love You”!

However, it wasn’t long before Lizzo said these immortal words on live television:

To be fair, Lizzo did quickly notice her fuck up!


CBS

I can say that because I’m not broadcasting live on CBS.

I feel this image deep in my soul.

But hey ho, it’s not like there was anyone important in the audience or anything!!!


CBS

Assuming this is Megan of “The Stallion” fame.

However, after the video showing all the nominees, things looked like they were back on track!

Well, that is, until it came to opening the actual envelope.

Even the audience was joining in!

BUT FEAR NOT: Megan still got her Grammy.

Don’t worry Lizzo, I’m only laughing Cuz I Love You.

