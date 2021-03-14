Lizzo Swears Presenting Grammy To Megan Thee Stallion

It’s Grammy-official: Megan Thee Stallion is thee Best New Artist!
However, I couldn’t help but be a lil’ distracted by the award presenter — Grammy-winner, Lizzo
Things got off to a pretty great start! She sang a snippet of “Cuz I Love You”!
However, it wasn’t long before Lizzo said these immortal words on live television:
To be fair, Lizzo did quickly notice her fuck up!
I feel this image deep in my soul.
But hey ho, it’s not like there was anyone important in the audience or anything!!!
However, after the video showing all the nominees, things looked like they were back on track!
Well, that is, until it came to opening the actual envelope.
Even the audience was joining in!
BUT FEAR NOT: Megan still got her Grammy.
Don’t worry Lizzo, I’m only laughing Cuz I Love You.
