KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson In Birthday Message And Calls Him ‘The One That’s Meant To Be!’

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her social media platform of choice, Instagram, to pay tribute to her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, on his 30th birthday! That being said, Khloe Kardashian had some really sweet things to say about him, calling Tristan her ‘best friend’ and even the one she’s supposed to be with!

Khloe posted a number of pictures from the birthday party and in the caption, she made it clear that Tristan means a lot to her, despite all of their ups and downs.

But, as far as the reality star is concerned, those relationship problems are the best sign that they are meant to be together.

After all, she seemingly believes that going through issues and still staying together is the ultimate way of strengthening a relationship.

Her sweet caption reads: ‘The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to just tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything that you said you would. For the father that you are. For the best friend that I have in you. I am thankful I can do absolutely nothing with you and it still feels like everything. I hope that you know today and every day how loved you are by me and by so many. Happy Birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I cannot wait for all the memories. This is when life starts getting good!’

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with their own wishes and thoughts on their relationship as well.

Check out a couple of the comments they left: ‘Forgiveness is everything. Moving forward together and growing together’s beautiful. Happy for you 💕💕💕. ‘ / ‘Beautiful family ❤️❤️ so happy for you. Your happiness comes before everything 🙌🥰.’