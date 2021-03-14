Kids Choice Awards 2021 Fashion

The show wasn’t just about the slime!

The Kids’ Choice Awards may be known more for slime than style, but this year some major stars showed up in their most fashionable looks — despite the total risk of getting covered in the green goop!

Nickelodeon went digital for the majority of the festivities this year but a select few stars got the chance to walk the iconic orange carpet…and they looked amazing doing so:

Hailey Bieber showed up to support hubby Justin Bieber, who performed several times during the event:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Meanwhile TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio opted for a lacy black dress:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Which definitely did get completely covered in slime when she accepted the award for Favorite Female Social Star later in the show:

Charli’s sister Dixie opted for a short white dress, that stayed dry:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Addison Rae completely shimmered on the orange carpet:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And Jennifer Garner went for a casual look:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Anna Kendrick, who took home Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie, rocked a black and white mini dress:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Dove Cameron was pretty in pink for the orange carpet:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Gal Gadot brought some sunshine in a yellow dress —
and took home a blimp for Favorite Movie:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tiffany Hadish also favored the bright hue for her KCA look:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove got ready for the iCarly reunion in the same Versace print:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Side Hustle stars Jayden Bartels and Jules LeBlanc showed their style, before performing later in the show:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Joshua Bassett suited up in blue for his presenter duties:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Marsai Martin opted for a touch of purple while presenting:

And her black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson nailed his pink look from head-to-toe:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Heidi Klum got colorful in tie dye:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While fellow America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara went for a bold, red jumpsuit:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

David Dobrik stuck to his signature all-black look:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And host Kenan Thompson kept it simple — because he totally knew he was getting slimed!

