Khloe Kardashian Heaps Praise on Tristan Thompson on His Birthday

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star pays tribute to her baby daddy with a sweet post, raving over him as the basketballer turned 30 years old over the weekend.

Khloe Kardashian has fuelled speculation suggesting her romance with baby daddy Tristan Thompson is back on track after gushing about proving himself to her as she marked his 30th birthday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shares two-year-old daughter True with the basketball player, and Khloe heaped praise on Tristan as she celebrated his age milestone on Saturday (13Mar21).

She wrote on Instagram, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would.”

“For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”

“Happy birthday TT! Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good (sic)!”

Khloe and Tristan have avoided labelling their relationship following their previous split in early 2019, but have grown closer over the past year after sharing the same roof to co-parent their little girl during the COVID shutdown.

They have since been exploring the idea of using a surrogate to help give True a sibling, with Khloe recently revealing the eggs she had frozen have already been mixed with Tristan’s sperm to create embryos as part of their plans to expand their family.