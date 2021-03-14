Kandi Burruss Talks About Getting Snatched – See Her Video

Kandi Burruss talked about getting snatched in a recent video that she shared on social media. Check out the post that she dropped on IG below.

‘Word for today! You don’t have to get snatched to get attached! 🤣 @todd167 & @taetv’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘SAME HERE BOO…. 😂 fucked being snatched… I’m headed for Pizza dammit‼️‼️‼️’ and a commenter said: ‘This word🔥🔥 come through with the bars Todd 😂’

A follower said: ‘More than half the females on My 600 pd Life have husband’s or S.O. so snatched ain’t it at all. Hell…I’m semi snatched with not a man in sight 😩’

Someone said: ‘We always have a good time 🤣😂One thing about it…you always keep it ALL the way real with me!

For those inquiring about makeup I used @kandikoatedcosmetics You Need Me lipstick lined with “Vex” lip pencil. For eyes, I used @fentybeauty snapshadows #2 in cool neutral 😍🥰’

One other follower posted this: ‘Sometimes you gotta remind folks looks aren’t always the factor! Be snatched for you and not to impress someone else.’

A fan wrote this: ‘Love this so much. I’m sure not at my snatchiest 😂 and I just got engaged soo 🙌’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘A true word! The women on my 600 lb life always have a man sooo this is facts! 😂❤️’

Earlier, Kandi Burruss impressed her fans with some pics featuring her grandmother. Check out the photos that made her follower emotional below.

‘#TBT grandma edition! Here’s @mamajoyce1_ affectionately known as Memo with her grandbabies @rileyburruss, @acetucker, & @blazetucker,’ Kandi said.

In other news, Kandi Burruss just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.

Kandi is always making sure to keep fans updated via social media.