Kamala Harris Delivers Inspiring Speech And Applauds Young Leaders At The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Kamala Harris appeared at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and she had a really inspirational message for the young generation tuning in! The Vice President made sure to praise everyone watching and more!

The politician appeared virtually on this year’s award show in honor of the Generation Change Award which was granted to kids everywhere.

With that being said, Kamala just had to show up and applaud them in her speech after such a difficult year that they all had to go through.

‘Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning—you have been through a lot this year, but through it all, you, you young leaders have truly stepped up.’

Praising the young ones for all of their praiseworthy efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other social issues that took place in 2020, she went on to add that ‘You’ve worn your masks, you have helped out your neighbors, you have been role models in your community.’

The history making Vice President also used this opportunity to talk about a precious lesson she learned from her late mother and which applied so well last year.

‘When I was young, my mother used to say, ‘Kamala, do not just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it. Well, you’re doing something. You’re creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day. We are grateful for you and want you to know we are doing everything that we can to make sure that all of our students and young leaders can go back to school and with your friends and just be safe and thrive. Thank you for stepping up. You make us all and your country so proud,’ Kamala stated, concluding her powerful speech.