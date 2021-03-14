Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Deny Split

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Well this has been a rollercoaster.

Jennifer Lopez just addressed all the reports that she and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement after four years together.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Then yesterday, J.Lo and Alex made a statement to TMZ that read, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Fast forward to today, when Alex was asked by paparazzi whether he was single — and he said no.


Hector Retamal / Getty Images

Well, J.Lo just referenced the reports herself — via a TikTok:

So, the video is set to Saweetie’s “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” — and during the part that says, “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a bitch”…


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

…A couple of headlines about their split flash by.

The video then cuts to a clip of Jennifer saying, “You’re dumb.”

Soooo…the two-year engagement continues?


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Guess it must have been quite the weekend for the couple!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR