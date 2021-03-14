Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Deny Split

Well this has been a rollercoaster.
Jennifer Lopez just addressed all the reports that she and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement after four years together.
Then yesterday, J.Lo and Alex made a statement to TMZ that read, “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”
Well, J.Lo just referenced the reports herself — via a TikTok:
So, the video is set to Saweetie’s “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” — and during the part that says, “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a bitch”…
…A couple of headlines about their split flash by.
The video then cuts to a clip of Jennifer saying, “You’re dumb.”
Soooo…the two-year engagement continues?
Guess it must have been quite the weekend for the couple!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!