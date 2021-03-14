Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Admit to ‘Working Through Some Things’ Amid Split Rumors

WENN

J.Lo and A-Rod have issued a joint statement in response to the rumors suggesting that they called off their engagement, claiming they are ‘working through some things.’

AceShowbiz –

Jennifer Lopez is pushing back against rumours her engagement to Alex Rodriguez is over by sharing a video montage including split headlines as she appears to shrug them off.

The couple hit headlines on Friday (12Mar21) amid reports suggesting its two-year engagement had been called off, but J.Lo and A-Rod have since addressed the claims in a joint statement.

“We are working through some things,” the stars told People.com.

Alex was also quizzed about his relationship status as he headed to his gym in Miami, Florida on Saturday morning, when he declared he was not single, and on Sunday, J.Lo broke her silence by posting a video montage which included various clips of herself onstage, on the beach, and revisiting her performance at U.S. President Joe Biden‘s inauguration in January (21).

One sequence also featured a series of the tabloid headlines surrounding the couple’s supposed breakup, with A-Rod’s “I’m not single” statement among them, as it cuts to old footage of Jennifer looking unimpressed as she shoots the camera a look of disapproval.

The post is set to the sound of rapper Saweetie‘s “Pretty B**ch Freestyle”, on which she spits, “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog / Every lie off your lips get me views (sic).”

Jennifer pointedly captioned the video, “Sunday brunch playlist.”

The news of the stars’ romantic troubles emerged as Jennifer remained in the Dominican Republic, working on her upcoming film “Shotgun Wedding“, while former baseball ace-turned-commentator Alex returned to Miami to prepare for the start of the upcoming sporting season.

They became engaged in early 2019 after two years of dating, but had to postpone their lavish destination wedding plans twice during the past year, due to coronavirus concerns.

In January, Alex admitted, “We tried (to wed) twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, ‘Third time’s the charm,’ so let’s hope…”

The marriage would have been J.Lo’s fourth, following unions to Marc Anthony – the father of her twins Emme and Max, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa, while Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares his daughters Natasha and Ella.