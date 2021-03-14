Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.16% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.16%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.91% or 459 points to trade at 9809 at the close. Meanwhile, Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) added 2.53% or 1150 points to end at 46650 and Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:) was up 2.49% or 104 points to 4280 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.42% or 90 points to trade at 3630 at the close. Electra Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.29% or 4120 points to end at 175480 and Mizrahi Tefahot (TASE:) was down 1.10% or 98 points to 8784.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 296 to 157 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for April delivery was down 0.68% or 0.45 to $65.57 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 0.65% or 0.45 to hit $69.18 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 3.00 to trade at $1725.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.52% to 3.3206, while EUR/ILS rose 0.06% to 3.9731.

The US Dollar Index Futures was unchanged 0.00% at 91.677.