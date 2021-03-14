Islanders place Anders Lee on LTIR

Lee suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of Thursday’s win over the New Jersey Devils when he fell awkwardly after a collision with Pavel Zacha. The Islanders announced he will be out indefinitely.

This is a huge blow to the Islanders offense. Lee was off to one of the best starts of his career, potting 12 goals and seven assists in 27 games.

New York is first in the East Division with an 18-6-4 record and 40 points. The Islanders have won their last eight games and will look for their ninth consecutive win on Sunday.