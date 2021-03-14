In Rage Over Sarah Everard Killing, ‘Women’s Bargain’ Is Put on Notice

Perhaps it was because pandemic lockdowns have left women clinging to whatever is left of their access to public space. Perhaps it was because after more than three years of the #MeToo movement, the police and society are still telling women to sacrifice their liberties to purchase a little temporary safety.

It all came to the surface when 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared as she walked home in London on March 3, was found dead a week later, after doing everything she was supposed to do. She took a longer route that was well-lit and populated. She wore bright clothes and shoes she could run in. She checked in with her boyfriend to let him know when she was leaving. But that was not enough to save her life.

So the response from British women when reports emerged that the police were going door to door telling women in Clapham, the South London neighborhood where she disappeared, to stay inside for their own safety, became an outpouring rage and frustration.