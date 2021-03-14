How women are changing the face of enterprise blockchain, literally! By Cointelegraph



How women are changing the face of enterprise blockchain, literally!



Women working in the blockchain sector are still few and far between. While exact statistics are unclear, technology has, in general, remained a male-dominated field. For instance, a recent report from Deloitte found that only 7% of fintech startup founders are women. The report also noted that startups founded and co-founded by women have struggled to raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Findings show that during the first six months of 2020, 20 women-led startups raised a total of $875 million. On the other hand, 243 startups founded by men raised around $12 billion during the first half of 2020. It’s also highly discouraging that pay data from Coinbase, one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the world, showed that female and Black employees had been underpaid in previous years.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph