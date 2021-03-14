Hodler’s Digest, March 7–13 By Cointelegraph

NFT special! Beeple’s millions, Banksy profits, problems for Kings of Leon: Hodler’s Digest, March 7–13
Beeple NFT auction closes at record-setting $69.3 million
Theres plenty to discuss in the crypto markets, but this week, nonfungible tokens have stolen the limelight for multiple reasons.
Digital artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, has made history after his latest piece Everydays: The First 5000 Days sold for a whopping $69.3 million following an auction at Christies.
NFT representing incinerated Banksy painting fetches nearly $400,000
Breaking new ground is never easy Kings of Leons NFT sale takes in $2 million
hits new record highs after agonizing two-week wait
Solution to scale 100X is imminent and will get us through until Eth2, Vitalik says
Mark Cuban sees $1 written in DOGEs tea leaves
OpenSea collector pulls the rug on NFTs to highlight arbitrary value
Peter Schiffs son moves 100% of his portfolio into Bitcoin
ends YouTube lawsuit over XRP giveaway scams, says CEO
Too little, too late? Ethereum losing DeFi ground to rival blockchains
Black Thursday anniversary: Can crypto markets see another huge crash?
True or false? A single NFT can power a European household for 1.5 months
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.