Halsey Updates Pronouns, Thanks Fans

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

You probably know Halsey: Singer, expectant mother, all-round gem.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Well, yesterday Halsey updated their pronouns to she/they in her Instagram bio…

…And it wasn’t long before fans noticed and started showing support!

i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛

i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛


Twitter: @_Y0ungG0d_

It looks like Halsey saw at least some of this positive feedback, because she posted a simple “Thank u” on their Instagram story.

In case you didn’t know, it’s a good idea to put your pronouns in your bio — even if you’re cis — because it normalizes a) asking for people’s pronouns b) not assuming someone’s gender.

Halsey’s no stranger to talking honestly about gender — they recently wrote on Instagram, “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

So, in short: Yessss Halsey!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR