Halsey Updates Pronouns, Thanks Fans

Well, yesterday Halsey updated their pronouns to she/they in her Instagram bio…
…And it wasn’t long before fans noticed and started showing support!
It looks like Halsey saw at least some of this positive feedback, because she posted a simple “Thank u” on their Instagram story.
In case you didn’t know, it’s a good idea to put your pronouns in your bio — even if you’re cis — because it normalizes a) asking for people’s pronouns b) not assuming someone’s gender.
Halsey’s no stranger to talking honestly about gender — they recently wrote on Instagram, “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”
So, in short: Yessss Halsey!
