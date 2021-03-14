Half A Dozen More Women Come Out With Sexual Assault Claims Against T.I And Tiny

As time goes on, this seems to be a Bill Cosby and R. Kelly situation that T.I and Tiny Harris are being accused of. A half of a dozen more women have come forward to accuse the couple of some disturbing things.

This new information is even more concerning because one of the women claims that she was a minor when she interned for the Hustle Gang CEO. Now 22, the woman claims that when she worked for the rapper she was on their tour bus and given something to drink and two pills from Tiny.

She went on to say that after ingesting the substances she felt a hot and sweaty sensation and began hallucinating. That’s when Tiny took her to the back of the bus and she passed out.

New: Six more people have come forward to accuse T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault. https://t.co/fbS8eHCWBa — Complex (@Complex) March 9, 2021

When she woke up, she was bleeding from her private parts and had discomfort in her anus. She was taken home by an employee of the two and told that if she didn’t remain silent — bad things would happen to her family.

Another woman who is a military member recalls a similar experience. She allegedly took a sip of Tiny’s drink which caused her to feel dizzy. She recalls going back to the couples’ hotel room where they all took a shower together and then T.I asked if he could put his foot in her vagina to which she declined.

The woman says that she passed out and woke up with a sore vagina.

The alleged stories were told to The Daily Beast by Tyrone A. Blackburn who claims to be working on building a case against the entertainers.

‘These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment. It concludes by imploring law enforcement officials to “tackle and end the stream depravity being committed” by the celebrity couple,’ he told the publication.

Steve Sadow, the lawyer representing T.I and Tiny told The Daily Mail that the two continue to deny all allegations and since Tyrone is refusing to give any names — they will be in the position to respond to the claims.