H.E.R. Wins Song of the Year, Bad Bunny Takes Home Best Latin Pop or Urban Album Award

More winners were announced at the 2021 Grammy Awards which was held on Sunday, March 14 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the award-giving event saw H.E.R. being one of the honorees after her track “I Can’t Breathe” was named as the Song of the Year.

Written by herself, Denst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, the song won over Beyonce Knowles‘ “Black Parade”, Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box”, Taylor Swift‘s “Cardigan” and Post Malone‘s “Circles”. Also among the nominees were Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now” and JP Saxe‘s “If the World Was Ending” featuring Julia Michaels.

Also among the honorees that night was Bad Bunny. The musician nabbed the award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album with his chart-topping album “YHLQMDLG”. Anderson .Paak later joined the winner list after his song “Lockdown” came out as the winner of Best Melodic Rap Performance category, edging out “Rockstar” (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch), “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Drake featuring Lil Durk), “The Box” (Roddy Ricch) and “Highest in the Room” (Travis Scott (II)).

Fiona Apple, who won Best Rock Performance with “Shameika”, picked up another award as her album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” earned her Best Alternative Music Album trophy. Jacob Collier‘s “He Won’t Hold You”, meanwhile, was named as the winner of Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals, with Zach Williams and Dolly Parton‘s “There Was Jesus” nabbed Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song accolade.

The 63rd Grammy Awards is currently underway with several musicians offering stunning performans. This year’s event saw Taylor Swift making he return to the Grammys stage after five years, while Cardi B brought the heat to the stage with her performance of “WAP”. Winner Bad Bunny also hit the stage to deliver a futuristic performance of “Dakiti” alongside Jhay Cortez.