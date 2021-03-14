Eligible members of Pels organization get COVID vaccine

Eligible members of the New Orleans Pelicans organization, including several players, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, the team announced, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Lopez adds that the Pelicans received their vaccines through a partnership with a local hospital and in consultation with team doctors and officials.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, allowing anyone 16 or older with a health condition that puts them at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 to get the vaccine.

Pelicans reserve guard Sindarius Thornwell acknowledged that he would be receiving the vaccine on Friday night. It’s unclear which other players received the vaccine.