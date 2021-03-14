Dustin Hopkins to return to Washington By Reuters



© Reuters. NFL: Detroit Lions at Washington Redskins



Kicker Dustin Hopkins has agreed to a contract to return to the Washington Football Team, NBC Sports Washington said Sunday.

Hopkins could have become a free agent this week. The 30-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Washington.

In 87 career games, Hopkins has completed 83.9 percent of his field goal attempts (151 of 180) and 94.9 percent of extra-point attempts (169 of 178). His career long field goal is 56 yards.

Last season, Hopkins connected on a career-low 79.4 percent of field goals (27 of 34) with a long of 51 yards in 16 games. He hit 30 of 32 extra points.

–Field Level Media